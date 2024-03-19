Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.27

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.27 and last traded at $90.98, with a volume of 180224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

