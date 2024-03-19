Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,287,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 2,158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,267.1 days.

Beach Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:BEPTF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

