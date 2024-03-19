Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,287,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 2,158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,267.1 days.
Beach Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:BEPTF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.15.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.