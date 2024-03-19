Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 9,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.29.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.