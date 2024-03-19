Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 8,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

