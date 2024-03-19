Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 243,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 446,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,244,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,248,652. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $284.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

