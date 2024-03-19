Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.42

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 675043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 265,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,394,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 743,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

