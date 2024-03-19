Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 19,120,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Bakkt from $1.70 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 144,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BKKT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Bakkt has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.75.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
