Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,048 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,994,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123,332. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.