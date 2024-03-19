Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,077,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.45 on Tuesday, hitting $283.03. 2,058,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.80.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

