Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.47. The company had a trading volume of 421,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $560.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

