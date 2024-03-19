Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 117,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. 3,111,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827,478. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.