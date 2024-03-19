Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,306 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,874. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

