Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 4,715,372 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.