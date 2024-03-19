Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.26. 1,686,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.07 and its 200-day moving average is $248.20. The company has a market capitalization of $291.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.