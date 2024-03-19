Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 647,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 72,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 7,939,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,975,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

