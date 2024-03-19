Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,839,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,273,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $284.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.