Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,484 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 31,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,690. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

