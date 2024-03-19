Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. 1,727,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,102. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.