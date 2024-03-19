Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $180.98. 4,945,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,572,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

View Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.