Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,650,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,497,906. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

