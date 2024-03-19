Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 47 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.33. The company had a trading volume of 204,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.32. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $178.68 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

