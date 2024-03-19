Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 236,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 105,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,507. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.42%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

