AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.50

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 24593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

