Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Axonics Trading Up 0.6 %

AXNX opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $69.68.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $446,187.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $236,344.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,700.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXNX

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.