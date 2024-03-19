Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,416.5 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

Shares of Avolta stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. Avolta has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

