Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.83.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CAR opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,519,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.