Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

NYSE:ASM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 million, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

