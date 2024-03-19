AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,044.61.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,106.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,827.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,669.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,152.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

