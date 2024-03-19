AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,156.48

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3,156.48 and last traded at $3,156.48, with a volume of 25237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,101.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,044.61.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,827.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2,669.37. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

