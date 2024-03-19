Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.33. The company had a trading volume of 280,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

