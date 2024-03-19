Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 549 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $147.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

