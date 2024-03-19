Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AUGX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 434,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,679. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.14. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 84,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 639,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

