AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 4,913,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 39,346,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

