Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 826,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth $678,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

