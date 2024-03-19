AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.3 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.30. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$21.50.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

