AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

