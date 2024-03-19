Arweave Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124.08 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $32.03 or 0.00049796 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $124.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,327.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.65 or 0.00582416 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00117492 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
