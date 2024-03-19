Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Buys C$10,512.00 in Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh purchased 600 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$10,512.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$666.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.40. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.51 and a 52 week high of C$7.95.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AX.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AX.UN

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.