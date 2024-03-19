Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $179.33 million and approximately $48.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001885 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001328 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002680 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,603,038 coins and its circulating supply is 179,602,920 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

