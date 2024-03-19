Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAFGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.45% from the company’s current price.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZAF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 45,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

