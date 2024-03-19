Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $11.36 Average PT from Analysts

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

ARIS stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $777.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.