Aries Wealth Management Sells 208 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 497,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,676. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.46.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

