Aries Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.97. 548,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,738. The firm has a market cap of $525.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $289.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

