ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.08

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.08 and last traded at C$23.95, with a volume of 338083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.06.

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market cap of C$14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.40.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

