Aptose Biosciences (APS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($1.98) per share for the quarter.

APS traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.12. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.44. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.65.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

