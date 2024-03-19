Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

