Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

