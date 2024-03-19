ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,793,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 7,360,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,258.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

