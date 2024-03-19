ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,793,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 7,360,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,258.1 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
