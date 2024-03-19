AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:AU opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

