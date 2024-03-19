Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $113.40

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $128.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.33. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of PVH by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PVH by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PVH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

